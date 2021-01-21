Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after acquiring an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,188,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after acquiring an additional 149,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.59. 49,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,267. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.51 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

