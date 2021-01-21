Northstar Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Danaher by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.09. 37,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,722. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total value of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

