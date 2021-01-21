Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

NVZMY stock opened at $58.47 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.