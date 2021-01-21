Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS) Shares Up 12.8%

Novus Capital Co. (NASDAQ:NOVS) shot up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.98 and last traded at $26.71. 930,261 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 413,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $484,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Novus Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novus Capital (NASDAQ:NOVS)

Novus Capital Corporation is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

