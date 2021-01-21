NOW Token (NOW) Trading 22% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, NOW Token has traded up 22% against the U.S. dollar. One NOW Token token can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. NOW Token has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $696.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

About NOW Token

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,980 tokens. The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

Buying and Selling NOW Token

NOW Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

