Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

