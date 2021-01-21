NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NuStar Energy units have gained 9% in the past six months and poised for further capital appreciation. In particular, the midstream operator looks well positioned for growth on the back of its diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions. NuStar’s distributable cash flows are supported by its stable and recurring fee and tariff-based revenues that are little exposed to commodity prices. The partnership's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of incentive distribution rights, have created a more efficient and transparent structure. Moreover, NuStar’s substantial presence in the lucrative Permian Basin provides it with additional growth opportunities. Considering these factors, NuStar is viewed a preferred energy infrastructure provider to own now.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $29.36.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $362.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

