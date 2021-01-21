Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Hits $2.21 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $345,201.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00126052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00285115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co.

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

