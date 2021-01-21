Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 99,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

