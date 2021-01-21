OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $9.14 million and $14,278.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OAX has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

OAX Token Profile

OAX is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

