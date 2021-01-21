ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Trading Down 8%

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 4,324,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 16,737,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

OBSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

Get ObsEva alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that ObsEva SA will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ObsEva by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 434,953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ObsEva by 32.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 255,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 62,192 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.