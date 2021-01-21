Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Trading Up 15.6%

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s stock price was up 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 18,098,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,774,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.81% and a negative net margin of 674.79%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Power Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) by 116.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Ocean Power Technologies worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

