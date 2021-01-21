Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 1-Day Volume Tops $72.75 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $198.04 million and $72.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00061289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.83 or 0.00567083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,153.98 or 0.03830771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016971 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.