Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.18 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 1,525,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,533,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,627,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,674 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 965,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 752,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 611,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,255,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after purchasing an additional 464,225 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

