Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Trading Down 16%

Shares of Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) traded down 16% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 267,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 138,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.80 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.