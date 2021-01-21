Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

