Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sib LLC

Sib LLC decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 79,090 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 12.5% of Sib LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sib LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $18,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $208.98. 8,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.80 and a 12-month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.60.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

