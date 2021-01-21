OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 23,263 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 390.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,220 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.77 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

