OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 506 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $208.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

