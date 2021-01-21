OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.10 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

LHX opened at $188.38 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

