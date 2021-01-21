OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.23 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

