OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 6,497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,047 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $45.36 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.