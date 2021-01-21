OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

ZBH opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

