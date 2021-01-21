OLD National Bancorp IN Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE opened at $34.77 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.47%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

