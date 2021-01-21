OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in McKesson by 350.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 18.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $3,355,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in McKesson by 18.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in McKesson by 1,872.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

