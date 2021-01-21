Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORI opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Steven J. Bateman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,476 shares in the company, valued at $376,789.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $63,752. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

