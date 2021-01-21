Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.74

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) (LON:ODX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.74 and traded as low as $50.45. Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 1,364,459 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.85. The company has a market cap of £103.80 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96.

In related news, insider Colin King purchased 35,721 shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £18,932.13 ($24,734.95).

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX.L) Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

