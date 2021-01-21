Omeros Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

