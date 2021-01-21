Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OMER. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.40.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

