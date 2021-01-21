Omnitude (ECOM) Achieves Market Cap of $41,931.60

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Omnitude has a market cap of $41,931.60 and $100,993.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00517134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,096.98 or 0.03685246 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

