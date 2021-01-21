On.Live Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $810.00 (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded up 0% against the US dollar. On.Live has a market capitalization of $303,923.09 and $810.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One On.Live token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00062475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.12 or 0.00537262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,236.13 or 0.03903780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

On.Live Profile

On.Live is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “On.Live is a a decentralized marketplace for paid advice, live broadcasts, and computing power. Anyone can contribute to the system if they have the processing power and bandwidth. Smart incentivisation of these contributions guarantees decentralisation and creates a new economy driven by ONL tokens. ONL is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling On.Live

On.Live can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

