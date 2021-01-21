OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of OncoCyte to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OCX opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $277.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 59,985 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 317,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 24,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 193,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 119,999 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

