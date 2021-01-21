OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Shares Up 23.1%

Shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) shot up 23.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.09. 3,346,690 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 437,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoSec Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $198.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $57,634.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480,001 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,205.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,279 shares of company stock worth $680,066. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

