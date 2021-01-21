Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Trading 6% Higher

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.79. 1,989,257 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,959,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.66.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

