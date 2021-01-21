ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.66-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.