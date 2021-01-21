ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.68-3.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.85. ONE Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.66-3.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGS. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

OGS stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

