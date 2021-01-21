ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.935 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ONEOK has a payout ratio of 128.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ONEOK to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.4%.

NYSE OKE opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

