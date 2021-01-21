Open Lending (LPRO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/20/2021 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $31.00 to $45.00.

1/19/2021 – Open Lending was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

1/13/2021 – Open Lending was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

12/14/2020 – Open Lending had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $50.00.

LPRO stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. 34,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,236. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 11.97 and a quick ratio of 11.97.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Nebula Holdings Llc sold 4,413,671 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $118,639,476.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares in the company, valued at $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the third quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

