Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $19.50

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $503.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 880.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

