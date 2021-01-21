Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DMTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. DermTech has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, analysts predict that DermTech will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Matthew L. Posard bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,991.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,458.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

