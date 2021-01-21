Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 187.50% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Triterras in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

TRIT opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Triterras has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Triterras stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of Triterras at the end of the most recent quarter.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

