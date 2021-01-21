Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. 6,930,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Oracle by 153.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

