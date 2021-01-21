O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,244,000 after buying an additional 193,487 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,359,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $466.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.95. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

