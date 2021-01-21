Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 36,520 shares in the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORGO stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 2,581,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

