Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oriental Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 555. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.41 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $499.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.22 million. Oriental Land had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

