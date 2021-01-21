Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $65.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $65.32 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $256.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.31 million to $258.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $246.30 million, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $249.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $68.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $29.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,468. The firm has a market cap of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $36.68.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.