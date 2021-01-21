Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $22.36.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $88,650 and have sold 7,596 shares valued at $132,450. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

