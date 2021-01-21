Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

ORRF stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Todd Hornberger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,690 shares in the company, valued at $359,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock worth $88,650 and have sold 7,596 shares worth $132,450. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

