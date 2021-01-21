Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.89

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.89 and last traded at $95.69, with a volume of 6658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.01.

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,711,000 after purchasing an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 533,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.