Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 84,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 132,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Separately, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 22.34 and a current ratio of 22.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22.

About Osino Resources Corp. (OSI.V) (CVE:OSI)

Osino Resources Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. As of May 04, 2020, it had a total ground position of approximately 6,577 square kilometer comprising 23 exploration licenses located in Damara belt, Namibia.

